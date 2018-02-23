Bihar To Probe Illegal Construction By Tej Pratap In Government Bungalow

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD national president Lalu Yadav, had vacated the bungalow a few days ago after repeated notices were sent by the state government. He had claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had "let loose ghosts inside the house".
"Our attention has been drawn towards the matter through media reports. It is a serious matter as the bungalow is located in a VVIP area and hence, a probe will be conducted," Minister for Building Construction Maheshwar Hazari told news agency PTI.
Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been in the news for making acerbic attacks on his political adversaries, lost the health minister's post in July last year following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the Grand Alliance, comprising the JD(U), RJD and Congress.
Nitish Kumar, who is also the national president of the JD(U), had resigned following corruption cases against his then deputy and Tej Pratap's younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav.
Incidentally, Tejashwi continues to occupy the bungalow adjacent to the chief minister's residence that was allotted to him when he was the deputy chief minister.