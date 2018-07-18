Bihar's Short Stay Homes Likely To See Transgender Guards For Women

To the idea of transgender guards for women, Nitish Kumar says, "good proposal".

With rising cases of rape and molestation in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked officials to examine whether transgender people can be recruited as security guards at short stay homes and other similar facilities for women.

During the Lok Samvad programme on Monday, Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary Atul Prasad discussed how recruiting transgender persons as security guards can help the respective community.

"It's a good proposal," Nitish Kumar said while asking the concerned department to look into it.

As part of the programme, Mr Kumar was talking to Reshma Prasad, a member of the Transgender Welfare Board.

"During the meeting, I tried to bring the issues faced by the transgender community in front of the Chief Minister. We do not have any means of employment. It's important for the government to help us. The government should give us two per cent reservation," Ms Reshma told ANI.

"In the meeting, Principal Secretary raised the issue how transgender can be employed as guards. I think whatever work will be given to us, we will do it nicely. It's a great initiative for us to prove our strength," Ms Reshma added.

The move came after cases of rape and molestation surfaced at several shelter homes.

Two women staying at an NGO-run short stay home in Bihar's Chhapra accused the watchman of the women shelter house of molestation. The matter came to light during a social audit of shelter home by a state-level committee.

Last month, 11 persons including the proprietor of an NGO, were arrested by the Bihar Police for allegedly sexually assaulting girls living in a short stay home for women in Muzaffarpur town.