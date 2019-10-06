State Government Doesn't Pay Heed To Flood Situation, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Corruption had led to the drainage system failure in Patna that led to the floods, Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JDU led state government over the flood situation in Patna and said that it is shameful that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called it a mere natural disaster.

"Chief Minister's remark that this is a mere natural disaster is shameful. The concerned government officials are nowhere to be seen. The entire system has failed and the ''double-engine'' state government is fighting within like animals," he said on Saturday.

The RJD leader said that no one is there for the public.

"No work is being done in Bihar. RJD has helped the public to their best ability during this tough time," Mr Yadav said.

He also said that corruption had led to the drainage system failure in Patna that led to the floods.

"Every year, there is floods and water-logging in different parts of the state. We have repeatedly raised the issue but the state government doesn't give heed to these matters," Mr Yadav added.

At least 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the region after relentless rains lashed the capital city since late Friday night.

