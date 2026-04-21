'Women's Political Careers Start In Men's Rooms': Pappu Yadav Sparks Row

Independent MP Pappu Yadav has ignited a firestorm after he remarked that most women cannot be in politics without spending some time in the room of a male politician.

Speaking on the Women's Reservation Bill - amendments to which failed to clear the Lok Sabha last week because the Opposition was against them being linked to delimitation - Yadav described most male politicians as "vultures".

"Who is committing domestic violence? Who keeps an evil eye on women? From America to India, it is the politicians. Without a politician's room, 90% of women cannot even be in politics. This is happening daily. CCTV footage of politicians comes to the fore every day. Exploiting women has now become a culture," he said.

Slamming the Purnia MP, who is associated with the Congress, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the "vile statement" reflected the Opposition party's mindset.

"Once again, the Congress Party and its allies have shown that they are anti-women. Not only have they voted against women's reservation, but Pappu Yadav, who is very close to Rahul Gandhi and supports the Congress, has made the most derogatory, misogynistic, and vile statement on women in politics. He has said that 90% of women who are in politics can't do so without going into the room of a man. This is the most disgusting comment," Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla also questioned why Priyanka Gandhi, who has championed women's causes in the past and also gave the slogan "Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon" (I am a girl, I can fight), was remaining silent on Yadav's remark.

BJP leader Charu Pragya said Yadav's remarks reflected his mindset and how he looked at women.

"That's the unfortunate truth. Isn't it unfortunate that a person like him is a multi-term member of Parliament? He should be suspended from Parliament and should be banned from contesting elections. What do Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav have to say about this? Yadav is one of their closest allies," she said.

After the controversy broke out, the Bihar State Women's Commission also issued a notice to Yadav over the remarks.

