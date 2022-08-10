'Migratory Bird' Nitish Kumar Hops From 1 Branch To Next: Minister's Jibe

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar had pulled out of the Grand Alliance in 2017.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday took a jibe at Nitish Kumar who parted ways with the BJP in Bihar yesterday to join hands with the Opposition parties to form government, and likened him to "migratory bird" stating that it is his "nature" to "jump from one branch to another".

The remark of the BJP leader came a day after Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP in Bihar alleging that the party "tried weakening the JD(U)". Nitish Kumar, who had pulled out of the Grand Alliance in 2017 to reunite with its former ally BJP in 2017, once again joined hands with the Mahagathbandhan including RJD and other parties.

Haryana Minister said that it a matter of a few days.

"Nitish Kumar is a migratory bird. It is his nature to jump from one branch to another. By mistake, some birds have gathered on a branch. Nobody knows who will fly, when and where. It is a matter of a few days," Anil Vij tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again on Wednesday.

Nitish Kumar handed over his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan following a rift in his party JD-U's ties with the BJP. He met the state Governor after a meeting of party leaders and then went to the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is set to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

"The swearing-in ceremony of Honorable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan," RJD said in a tweet from its official handle.

Tejashwi Yadav attacked the BJP and claimed the party does not have an alliance partner across the Hindi heartland.

He accused BJP of trying to destroy parties with whom it forms alliances.

"Across the Hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner. History shows that the BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms alliances. We did see that happening in Punjab and Maharashtra," he said.

"Today all parties and members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly except the BJP have accepted Nitish Kumar as their leader," Tejashwi Yadav added.

He also referred to remarks of BJP president JP Nadda.

"JP Nadda said they will end regional parties. BJP knows only to intimidate and buy people. All of us wanted the BJP's agenda shouldn't be implemented in Bihar, we all know Laluji stopped the 'Rath' of Advaniji, and we won't relent at any cost," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Nitish Kumar, who was a long-time BJP ally before snapping ties in 2013 and again joining hands in 2017, said that there was a unanimous decision in the party meeting in the morning "to break off ties".

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal slammed Nitish Kumar.

"In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, all of us contested under the NDA alliance and the majority and mandate was given by the people to JDU and BJP. However, as on date, Nitish played with the public mandate. JD(U) betrayed Bihar."