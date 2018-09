The bus that connects Bihar to Nepal can seat up to 44 passengers.

Patna: An air-conditioned deluxe bus service connecting Bihar and Nepal was flagged off on Tuesday by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mr Kumar said the initiative will strengthen the relations between Bihar and Nepal. The bus services were commissioned following the agreement between two regions. The bus aims to promote Buddhist tourism. The bus that connects Bihar to Nepal can seat up to 44 passengers.