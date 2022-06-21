Bihar MLA Gets 10 Years In Jail Over Recovery Of AK-47 From His Home

The MLA had surrendered before the Saket court in New Delhi in August 2019. (FILE)

Anant Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Mokama assembly seat, who was found guilty in a case related to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and other weapons from his residence, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a special court in Patna on Tuesday.

The MP-MLA court of Special Judge Triloki Dubey had convicted Anant Singh, also known as ‘Chhote Sarkaar', under the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the IPC on June 14.

Mr Singh, who had earlier accused the ruling Janata Dal (United) leaders of conspiring against him, has been languishing in the Beur Central Jail, Patna. Mr Singh is facing several criminal cases including those of murder, extortion, kidnapping, and possession of illegal weapons, as per his election affidavit.

The case pertains to the recovery of an AK-47, two hand grenades, 26 rounds of bullets, and a magazine by the police from the MLA's house at his native village under Barh police station during a search operation that lasted for about 11 hours on August 16, 2019.

After the recovery of the arms and ammunition, Mr Singh was on the run.

Later, Mr Singh had released a video in which he claimed that political forces were working to 'conspire' against him in the AK-47 rifle case and that he would be directly surrendering at the court instead of doing so before the police.

The MLA had surrendered before the Saket court in New Delhi in August 2019.

Mr Singh, who has been winning the Mokama assembly seat since 2005, was earlier known to be close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He, however, fell out with Mr Kumar ahead of the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. This led to his exit from the JD (U). Later, he joined the RJD.

