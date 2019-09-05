Bihar MLA Anant Singh In Fresh Trouble Over Audio Linking Him To Murder

Anant Singh - nicknamed as "Chhote Sarkar"- has a long criminal record. (File)

In fresh trouble for controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, jailed after an AK-47 rifle and some hand grenades were recovered from his house, his voice sample has tested positive in a forensic exam to determine if he was in touch with attackers planning the murder of a local contractor, the police today.

Anant Singh, who has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), had given his voice sample weeks before his arrest. He was arrested after an audio, in which he is heard plotting the killing of the contractor.

"The MLAs voice sample has tested positive. Now we will move the court seeking his custody in connection with the attempt to murder case," Station House Officer Raman Vashishth, told news agency PTI.

The contractor and his brother, a JD(U) worker, had survived a bid on their life in late July.

The man's brother filed a police complaint, accusing him of masterminding the attack.

Later, when the rifle and the grenades were recovered from his ancestral home, Anant Singh threw a fit and accused many JD(U) leaders of hatching a conspiracy against him.

Anant Singh had evaded arrest for about a week after he was charged. He surrendered before a court in Delhi, where he said he had no faith in Bihar police.

Formerly known to be close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Anant Singh had parted ways with his party ahead of the 2015 assembly polls, which he contested as an independent.

