Out On Parole, Convicted Ex-MLA Holds Mega Roadshow For JDU Candidate

A convicted former legislator held a massive roadshow for a candidate fielded by Nitish Kumar's party in Bihar, hours after he left jail on a 15-day parole.

Anant Kumar Singh, also known as Chhote Sarkar, has been a five-time MLA from Mokama. He was released from the Beur Central Jail in Patna this morning.

Grand arrangements were made to welcome him, including dhols, a shower of petals, and a massive convoy of cars. He began his roadshow from Sabneema village in Barh assembly constituency and sought support for the JDU candidate from Munger, Lalan Singh. Both Mokama and Barh assembly segments fall under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency.

As Anant Singh stepped out of his car, he received a grand welcome. Slogans were raised for him and Lalan Singh, with a massive crowd waiting for hours on the route to greet the jailed leader.

Anant Singh, who had won his last assembly election in 2020 on an RJD ticket, was convicted in an arms case and is serving 10 years imprisonment.