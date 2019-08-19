'Will Surrender In 3-4 Days': Bihar MLA After AK-47 Found At His Home

The indpendent MLA has been charged under the Arms Act.

The police recovered an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade from the residence of Independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh in Bihar's Mokama area.

Denying being afraid of his arrest, Mr Singh said that he would surrender in the next few days. "I am not scared of being arrested. I will surrender in next three-four days," Mokama MLA Mr Singh said in a video message.

The MLA has been charged under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities Act and Explosive Act after the police seized the banned arms from his residence.

Speaking about the charges filed against him, Mr Singh claimed that he has never been to this house in the last 14 years.

"I have never gone to that house in last 14 years so there is no question of me keeping AK-47 there," he said.

On the night of August 17, police went to arrest him but failed to do so.

Senior police official Kantesh Mishra said that they had spoken to his wife but she did not divulge any details.

"The house was unlocked in the presence of a magistrate with proper videography. AK-47 rifle and other suspicious things have been recovered for which we called a bomb squad team from Patna," police said.

Mr Singh claimed that he was being hounded because he contested elections against Lalan Singh.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.