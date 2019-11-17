Bihar Man Declared Dead After Mob Attack Returns Home

The attack was reported on August 10, 2019, under Naubatpur police station in Bihar (Representational)

Krishna Manjhi, who was attacked by a mob and was declared dead in August this year, has returned home around last week.

"I was not able to identify his body. It was in a decomposed state when the incident of mob lynching took place three months back. The villagers confirmed the body was of my husband as he was wearing similar clothes. Now, my husband has returned alive," said Rudi Devi, wife of Krishna Manjhi.

A person was beaten to death by a mob on August 10 in Bihar's Mahmatpur village on charges of child theft.

The dead was then identified as Krishna Manjhi, a resident of Nisarpura village in Patna. His family reported to the police that he had been missing for a long time.

After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to Mr Manjhi's family. The family duly cremated the body but after about three months, Mr Manjhi returned home alive to the surprise and happiness of his family.

"A mob lynching case was reported on August 10, 2019, under Naubatpur police station. The family of Krishna Manjhi had identified the body. The recent development is that Krishna Manjhi has returned home," said Garima Malik,senior police officer of Patna, while talking to reporters.

"We will now investigate about the identity of the person who was actually killed in the mob attack. An inquiry has been ordered into the case which will be conducted by Superintendent of Police, Patna West," added Ms Malik.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.