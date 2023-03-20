Bihar Man Rapes Dog, Probe Ordered: Police

Police said that an investigation is underway. (Representational)

A shocking incident has come to light from Bihar's capital Patna where a stray dog was allegedly raped by a man.

The incident occurred on the day of Holi on March 8. The video of the gruesome act also went viral on social media. The alleged incident took place in Faisal Colony of Phulwari Sharif.

In the CCTV footage, an unknown person is seen openly doing the unnatural act with a dog in the colony. Following this, an application was submitted over the matter by an NGO in Phulwari Sharif police station.

After this, Patna Police started investigating the matter.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Phulwari Sharif Manish Kumar said, "An application has come and call forward has been done with the document. Action will be taken under IPC and Animal Act. The matter is being investigated."

The investigation is underway.

