Bihar Lawyer Files Complaint Against Signatories Of Letter To PM

A criminal complaint has been filed in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur against actor Konkona Sena Sharma and some others who wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention to incidents of mob violence.

City-based lawyer Sudhir Ojha filed a case against nine people, including Konkona Sen Sharma and Aparna Sen.

"The magistrate has accepted the case and will hear it on August 3," the plaintiff told news agency ANI.

In his complaint, he alleged that the letter is a threat to national integrity and intends to malign India's image abroad.

"I have alleged that 49 intellectuals who have written an open letter to the Prime Minister have tried to malign the country's image abroad. They are trying to break this country into pieces. I have demanded that legal action should be initiated against them under," he said.

Expressing concern over instances of mob violence against Muslims and Dalits, 49 intellectuals wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Modi, demanding "exemplary punishment" for the perpetrators of such crimes.

Signatories to the letter include Shubha Mudgal, actor Konkona Sen Sharma, and filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, and Mani Ratnam, among others.

The letter also highlighted that ''Jai Shri Ram'' is becoming a "provocative war-cry".

In response to the letter, the government has said that Dalits and minorities are safe in the country and that those who are "yet to recover" from the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls are trying to communalise "criminal incidents".

