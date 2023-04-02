Bihar Has Spent 99% Of Total Estimated Budget In 2022-23: State Finance Minister

Vijay Choudhary also claimed that Bihar's economy is one of the fastest-growing in India.

Bihar Finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary claimed that the state government has spent Rs 2,35,000 crore, which is 99 per cent of the total estimated budget of Rs 2,37,691 in 2022-23.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, Mr Choudhary also claimed that Bihar's economy is one of the fastest-growing in India.

"Bihar has not only grown consistently but also outperformed even the most developed states. The state spent Rs 2,35,000 crore, which is 99 per cent of the total estimated budget of Rs 2,37,691, in 2022-23. This is the highest ever spending by Bihar so far," he said.

Accusing the Centre of showing reluctance in releasing funds/share under various centrally sponsored schemes (CSS), Mr Choudhary said, the state government received Rs 21,828 crore only from the Centre for different CSS in 2022-23. Therefore, the Centre's contribution in total spending (Rs2, 35,000 crore) by the state was Rs 21,828 crore, which is only 9.29 per cent".

In the majority of the CSS, Bihar is paying Centre's share from its own coffer, he said, adding at the same time, "we (Bihar) are not getting due share in Central taxes also." "Bihar is managing its finances on its own. But Bihar comes among the poorest states in the country. Bihar is the most deserving state that needs special financial assistance from the state. Our demand for special category status to Bihar is fully justified", Mr Choudhary said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)