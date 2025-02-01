'B' In Budget Stands For Bihar: Memes Take Over Social Media

The Union government on Saturday unveiled several big-ticket plans for poll-bound Bihar in the FY26 Budget, which include the setting up of a makhana board, a greenfield airport, and financial support for the Western Koshi Canal Project in the Mithilanchal region of the state. While the finance minister's announcement of numerous projects for Bihar in the budget 2025 delighted the business community and citizens, social media has been flooded with memes celebrating the Bihar Budget Bonanza.

Here are a few of the funniest memes currently going viral on social media:

In the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the establishment of a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar and the expansion of hostel and other infrastructure capacity at IIT Patna.

Other announcements for Bihar include the capacity expansion of Patna airport and the development of a brownfield airport at Bihta.

Under the Poorvodaya scheme, the government is formulating an all-round development of the eastern region states covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

The institute will provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the entire eastern region. This will result in enhanced income for the farmers through value addition to their produce and skilling, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for the youth.

The finance minister also announced support for the Western Koshi Canal Project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

During the last budget in July 2024, the Centre announced several big-ticket measures for Bihar, proposing a total outlay of over Rs 60,000 crore for various projects, including funding for three motorway projects, a power plant, heritage corridors, and new airports and sports infrastructure.