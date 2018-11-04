Bihar Government Sacks 175 Cops Over Violence At Patna Police Lines

The Bihar Military Police managed to bring the rampaging constables under control.

As many as 175 constables were dismissed from service by the Bihar Government in an unprecedented move on Sunday, two days after clashes erupted at the Patna Police Lines over the death of an ailing policewoman. Barring eight, all of them were trainees recently inducted into the police force.

The government also suspended 23 police officers, including several assistant sub-inspectors, in connection with the incident. The dismissed personnel were charged with indiscipline, indulging in violent acts, attacking senior police officers and damaging government property.

According to sources, the woman -- Savita -- had been unable to take leave despite being unwell for a few days. Although she was rushed to a private hospital after her condition worsened on Wednesday morning, she died soon afterwards. On Friday, hundreds of police personnel went on a rampage at the Patna Police Lines -- damaging vehicles and attacking colleagues.

Civilians and mediapersons waiting outside were also assaulted in the chaos. It was only after the Bihar Military Police, an armed division of the state police, arrived at the scene that the situation was brought under control.

The Bihar government ordered an inquiry by Central Zone Inspector General Nayyar Hasnain Khan, who submitted a report within 48 hours. He has reportedly recommended the transfer of over 90 policemen posted in Patna for over 10 years, among other disciplinary measures.