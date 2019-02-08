Day After Bihar Teen Raped In Front Of Father, Cops Arrest Four

Four accused have been arrested while two others are still at large (Representational)

Four of the six persons accused of raping a 19-year-old teenager in front of her father in Kishanganj district were arrested, police said Friday.

To scotch rumours that were being spread "to vitiate the atmosphere", Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said the accused persons and the teen belong to the same community.

A special police team arrested the four accused on Thursday while two others are still at large.

The six men forcibly entered their house at a village under Kodhiwadi police station area on Tuesday night and took the teenager and her father to a deserted place, around half a km from their residence, the woman said in her FIR.

They tied the father up with a rope and raped the teenager in front of him, according to an FIR.

The six also had threatened to kill the two if they told anyone about the incident.

"Various rumours are being spread. There is an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere. The police are keeping a close vigil on such elements," police said.

Police had gone to the village on Thursday and met the woman and her father, besides enquiring about the incident with the villagers.

Apart from Kodhiwadi, adjoining police stations have also been directed to arrest the accused.