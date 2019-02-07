Bihar Teen Allegedly Gang-Raped In Front Of Father Who Was Tied To Tree

All six accused have been named in the FIR and one arrested, said the police

A teenager was allegedly gangraped in front of her father in Bihar's Kishangunj on February 4. The accused allegedly tied her father to a tree and raped her, the police told NDTV. A case has been filed and the medical report is awaited.

On Monday night, six men knocked on the door of the house where the family had recently moved in. They asked for some water and forcibly entered the house. The attackers dragged the father and daughter out and took them to the outskirts of the village, said senior police officer Ashish Kumar.

The men overpowered the father, beat him and tied him to a tree. The six allegedly took turns and raped the girl in front of the father. All six men have been named as accused in the First Information Report (FIR), Mr Kumar said, and added that one of them has been arrested.

"Villagers initially tried to influence the girl and her father to go for 'settlement' through the panchayat," Mr Kumar told NDTV.

The police have launched an investigation and are on the lookout for the rest of the accused.

Few months ago, in October, a 45-year-old woman who was bathing in the Ganga in Patna was dragged out and gangraped. The accused filmed the assault on mobile phone and later shared it on social media. The two accused, Shivpujan Mahto and Vishal, were arrested.

In the video, Mahto was seen approaching the woman as she took a dip. He dragged her out and assaulted her even as she pleaded with him to release her, saying she was observing a fast for her children. The police acted soon after the video went viral.