Two Men Rape Woman Bathing In Ganga, Film Video In Bihar

A 45-year-old woman who was bathing in the Ganga in Patna district was dragged out and raped by two men on Monday, police said, adding the accused filmed the assault and later shared it on social media.

The two accused - Shivpujan Mahto and Vishal - have been arrested.

In the video, Mahto is seen approaching the woman as she takes a bath and then drags her out and assaults her. She pleads with the two men to release her, saying she was observing a fast for her children and asks them to consider the sanctity of the river Ganga, which she addresses as "mother". But the accused tell her to keep quiet and continue their assault.

The video was being widely circulated on social media Tuesday, which brought it to the notice of the police who began their investigation and arrested the two accused.

The police, allegedly, only took action once the video made it to social media. Locals allege that the police had initially refused to act when the woman went to get her complaint registered.

Bihar's Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav expressed his anger about the incident on Twitter, slamming the act as "extremely shameful."