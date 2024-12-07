Bihar Family, On The Way To Goa, Relies On Google Maps. Ends Up In Forest

This isn't the first time Google Maps has come under scrutiny for inaccurate information.

A family from Bihar, on their way to Goa for a holiday, had to ensure a harrowing night in the Bhimgad forest in Karnataka's Belagavi district after relying on Google Maps for directions.

Ranjit Das and his family were driving towards Goa when the navigation app suggested a route through the Shiroli and Hemmadaga areas. Unaware of the impending ordeal, they followed the instructions, which led them 7-8 kilometres deep into the dense Bhimgad forest. The incident occurred late on the night of December 4.

With no mobile network in the area, the family reportedly found themselves stranded and unable to call for assistance. Forced to spend the night in their vehicle, they remained isolated in the unfamiliar and potentially dangerous terrain.

The next day, Mr Das walked nearly four kilometres in search of mobile connectivity.

Finally regaining network coverage, he contacted emergency services through the helpline number, 112. Responding to his call, the local police arrived and rescued the family.

Khanapur police inspector Manjunath Nayak reportedly said that after Mr Das regained mobile connectivity and contacted emergency services.

“The Belagavi police control room passed the information to the Khanapur police, who used GPS coordinates to locate the family and reach them with the help of villagers,” Mr Nayak was quoted as saying in media reports.

He further mentioned that the family was fortunate to find mobile connectivity, as the forest is home to diverse wildlife, with a recent bear attack in the area leaving a farmer seriously injured.

This isn't the first time Google Maps has come under scrutiny for inaccurate information. In late November, the authorities launched an investigation into Google Maps after three men died when their car drove off an incomplete bridge while following a route suggested by the app. The incident occurred as the group was heading to a wedding in Uttar Pradesh. Police reported that the driver, relying on Google Maps, drove the car off the bridge and into a river.

Before that, in August 2024, a X user, Ashish Kacholia, shared his experience after he missed a flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai due to the app's flawed prediction. Mr Kacholia, who was travelling from HSR Layout to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), a journey of over 50 kilometres, noted that Google Maps estimated a travel time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. But the trip took him three hours, causing him to miss his flight.