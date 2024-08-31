X User Blames Google Maps For Missing Bengaluru To Mumbai Flight. See Post

The post has accumulated more than 243,000 views. (Representative pic)

In recent years, many Google Maps users have encountered outdated information and misleading directions that result in detours and delays. In one cush incident, a Google Maps error caused a man to miss his flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Ashish Kacholia shared that Google Maps failed to accurately estimate the travel time to the airport, resulting in him missing his flight. He said that he had to travel from Bengaluru's HSR Layout to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), a distance of over 50 kilometres. He claimed that the app showed him a travel time of 1 hour and 45 minutes, but it actually took him three hours to reach the airport.

@mybmc

@mybmc for investing in infrastructure to keep traffic moving in maximum city. Life is relative," Mr Kacholia wrote.

Yesterday missed my flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai because journey took 3 hours instead of 1.45 as shown by Google maps.

Deeply grateful to Mumbai administration @mybmc for investing in infrastructure to keep traffic moving in maximum city.

Life is relative…🤣👍 — Ashish Kacholia (@LuckyInvest_ARK) August 30, 2024

Mr Kacholia shared the post just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 243,000 views.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Recently, Google predictions have become quite unreliable. Always ask a local if weather conditions are not good in any part of the city."

"Sir, blaming Bengaluru or Google Maps? Please give clarity," asked another to which Mr Kacholia said, "Obviously, Google Maps."

"I think Bengaluru is the only place, where you can't rely on the travel time shown on Google Maps. Rarely happened in Gurgaon (even though I used to commute from Gurgaon to Delhi every day)," said a third.

A fourth commented, "Google Maps has become unreliable in general - Showing wrong routes as well as traffic. Add Bengaluru to the above and the mix is lethal as you experienced."

"Aim to reach the airport 2 hours before take off time at Bangalore. Add another 30 mins if the travel slot is in the peak hour. Commute is the biggest productivity killer in this great city," expressed a fifth user.

Meanwhile, speaking of Bengaluru traffic, earlier this year, an entrepreneur suggested borrowing an idea from China to help residents deal with daily traffic snarls. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Paras Chopra shared a screenshot of a news article describing how, in Beijing, commuters stuck in traffic jams can call for a "rescue". The article explains that in Beijing, you can pay someone $60 to rescue you from traffic. "They pick you up on a motorbike and someone else drives your car to its destination," the article read.

Sharing the screenshot, Mr Chopra wrote, "Bangalore founders, drop that saas idea and build this instead". His post garnered mixed reactions from social media users.