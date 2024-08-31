'Became Multi-Millionaire And Then Lost It All': Anupam Mittal Opens Up About His Incredible Journey

The entrepreneur's story resonated deeply with many on LinkedIn.

Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, recently opened up about his remarkable journey, marked by incredible highs, devastating lows and an eventual return to success. In a candid LinkedIn post, Mr Mittal shared how he became a multi-millionaire in his early 20s, lost it all during the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s and then rebuilt his fortune. He highlighted his initial success at MicroStrategy, a company that reached a $40 billion valuation, and his subsequent fall into heavy debt when the dot-com bubble burst. But undeterred, the entrepreneur saw it as an opportunity to start anew and invested almost all his remaining resources into a new venture, eventually achieving success once again.

"I became a multi-millionaire in my early 20s. And then lost it all in the dot com bubble of the 2000s. Back then, I was riding high as part of MicroStrategy that skyrocketed to a $40 billion valuation. Life in the US felt like a dream. So much so I even ordered a Ferrari. But as quickly as it came, it all vanished. The dot com bubble burst, and with it, the money disappeared. In fact, I got into heavy debt," Mr Mittal wrote in the post.

Despite this, Mr Mittal did not give up. By 2003, he returned to India with the determination to rebuild from scratch. He recalled memories of his past successes and failures. "By 2003, I was back in India with nothing but the memory of winning - and losing big. But I wasn't done yet," the entrepreneur wrote in his LinkedIn post.

With a boldness fueled by his previous experiences, Mr Mittal then ventured into a new business. He made a risky investment, putting almost all his remaining funds into it. "With the kind of audacity that only comes from losing it all, I set out to build another dot-com venture- Shaadi.com (amongst others such as makaan.com & Mauj Mobile). The domain cost $25,000, and we had only $30,000 left. It was an all-or-nothing move. People thought I was crazy. They questioned my business sense too," he wrote.

However, his belief in the idea proved to be spot on. "Somehow I found the courage to take that bold bet and that leap of faith, despite the criticism & naysayers, changed our fortunes," he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Mr Mittal emphasised that for him, it was never just about the money. "It was about proving to myself that I could rise from the ashes, that my spirit of entrepreneurship wasn't tied to a single success or failure."

"Today, I try to carry that same mindset to everything I do. Success isn't about going along with the popular opinion - It's about walking in the other direction of the crowd and hopefully being right. So, to the risk-taking professionals & founders out there - keep backing yourself. The game isn't over until you win," Mr Mittal concluded.

The entrepreneur's story resonated deeply with many on LinkedIn. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Wow, what a rollercoaster ride! From Ferraris to dot-com busts and back to building iconic ventures Shaadi.com-talk about resilience! It's like you turned life's lemons into a full-fledged lemonade empire. Thanks for the inspiration and the reminder that sometimes, you just have to bet on yourself and keep pushing forward. Cheers to audacity and second chances!"

"Your story is truly inspiring, Sir. Despite the setbacks, your visionary thinking and unwavering self-belief led to incredible new ventures. It's a powerful reminder of the importance of resilience and staying true to your convictions in entrepreneurship," commented another.