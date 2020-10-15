Sharad Yadav's Daughter In Congress List Of 49 Candidates For Bihar Polls

Subhasini Yadav, daughter of former union minister Sharad Yadav, will contest from Bihariganj

The Congress on Thursday announced the second list of 49 party candidates for Bihar assembly elections and for Lok Sabha by-election in Valmiki Nagar.

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha will contest from Bankipur assembly constituency while Subhasini Yadav, daughter of former union minister Sharad Yadav, will contest from Bihariganj.

Lok Janshakti Party leader Kali Pandey who joined Congress on Wednesday has also been given a ticket. Bihar Youth Congress president Gunjan Patel will contest from Nalanda while state Mahila Congress chief Amita Bhushan will contest from Begusarai.

Pravesh Kumar Mishra is the party candidate from Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat.

With today's announcement, Congress has announced all 70 candidates from its quota of seats under the seat-sharing agreement in opposition Mahagathbandhan for Bihar polls.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.