As NDA's Lead Widens, BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari's "Hum Bihari Hai" Slogan

As counting progressed through the day in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, early trends point to a decisive mandate in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA, which includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), established a commanding lead across the state and appeared on course for one of its strongest victories in two decades.

The NDA crossed the majority mark of 122 seats within hours of counting beginning and continued to widen the gap. Speaking as the results became clear, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the scale of the mandate reflected the public's confidence in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"From morning, the numbers kept rising. This shows the people's trust," he said. Tiwari, who campaigned across 78 constituencies, spoke about development work he said he had observed on the ground, from roads and canal works to the expansion of local industries.

Asked about the opposition's setbacks, Tiwari claimed the Mahagathbandhan had "lost the plot" earlier in the campaign. He criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's remarks on former party strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin and accused the Congress of alienating voters during the Chhath festival.

Tiwari then referred to a campaign song he performed during the election, which he said resonated widely across Bihar: "Hum kalakar hain jo mitti ko sona bana dete hain. Haan, hum Bihari hain (We are artists who turn mud into gold. Yes, we are Biharis)," he said.

The discussion later moved to policy, including recurring floods in Mithilanchal and the long-standing issue of migration. Tiwari said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already committed to resolving the flood problem within a year.

On migration, he claimed that labour shortages were now visible in several states, including Punjab, and argued that increased infrastructure and industrial activity would create more opportunities within Bihar. "This time, every district will have a factory. That is our resolve," he said.