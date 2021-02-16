'Immediate Dismissal' Of Cops Found Drinking Liquor: Bihar Chief Minister

Complete prohibition was imposed in Bihar in 2016 by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called for "immediate dismissal" of police personnel who are found drinking alcohol in the state.

Mr Kumar, who chaired a meeting to review the functioning of department for prohibition and excise, underscored the role of the police in ensuring effective implementation of the ban on alcohol, which he announced nearly five years ago.

"Policemen across the state have taken a pledge to stay away from alcohol. If anybody flouts this, he must face disciplinary action and immediate dismissal," said the chief minister, referring to an oath taken by police personnel last month.

Complete prohibition was imposed in the state in 2016, following a promise made to the effect by Kumar to womenfolk during the assembly elections held the previous year.

There have, however, been many instances of police personnel violating the prohibition law by consuming, or facilitating illegal sale of liquor in the state.

Mr Kumar also said that village chowkidars were aware of liquor ban being flouted in their areas of jurisdiction and they, too, must be held accountable if violations came to the fore.