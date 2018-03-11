All You Need To Know On Araria By-Elections: Dates, Significance, Candidates, Results

While the NDA leaders are confident that they will win the seat, the Grand Alliance leaders have repeatedly claimed to pull out victory.

All India | | Updated: March 11, 2018 01:46 IST
Araria bypolls: Both the ruling and the opposition is confident of winning the polls (Representational)

Bihar's Araria constituency will go into polls today and is much at stake for both ruling BJP-led NDA and opposition Grand Alliance comprising RJD, Congress and HAM-S, barely a year ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Both National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Grand Alliance are using the bypolls as an opportunity to prove their superiority over the other in terms of popularity among the masses. While the NDA leaders are confident that they will win the seat, the Grand Alliance leaders have repeatedly claimed to pull out victory even in the absence of their star campaigner and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, who is in jail.

Here is all you need to know about the 2018 Araria by-elections:

When is the Araria by-election being held?
The Araria by-election is being held on Sunday, March 11.

When will the Araria by-election results be announced?
The results for the Araria by-elections will be declared on Wednesday, March 14.

What assembly segments does the Araria constituency consist of?
The Araria parliamentary constituency consists of assembly segments of Narpatganj, Raniganj (SC), Forbesganj, Araria, Jokhihat and Sikti.

Why is election being held for Araria Lok Sabha seat?
The Araria Lok Sabha seat became vacant after the death of RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin last year.

What is the significance of Araria bypoll?
Bypoll in Araria constituency will be a test for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine in Bihar as well as the opposition RJD-Congress alliance, ahead of the big battle in the general elections due next year. As far as caste equations go, he said, out of the six Assembly segments in Araria, four have a high concentration of either the Yadavs or the Muslims, both of whom have been traditional RJD voters.

