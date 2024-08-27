Theft Suspect Tied Up In Bihar, Chilli Powder Poured Into Private Parts

One person has been arrested for the inhuman act in Bihar's Araria

In a shocking instance of vigilante justice reported in Bihar's Araria, a group of people tied up the hands of a man accused of theft, pulled down his pants and poured chilli powder into his private parts. The torture was recorded on phones and the video spread on social media. Police have described the act as "inhuman" and arrested one person.

The chilling video shows the victim with his hands tied and pants down. He is made to bow forward as a man pours chilli powder into his private parts. Adding to the cruelty, a pen is used to ensure the chilli powder enters his private parts. Voices in the video are heard telling the victim to bow further down as he begs for mercy. He screams in pain, pleading the tormentors to stop. But they are not done yet and a second round of pouring chilli powder follows.

Several people are seen jostling with each other to shoot the torture with their phones. The victim is accused of stealing vehicles. At one point, a voice suggests calling the police. But several voices disagree, saying that 'cops let them go'.

In a post on X, Araria Police have said, "This inhuman act was committed with a man accused of theft. One person committing this act has been arrested. Action is being taken against others too."

Main Opposition RJD has targeted the Nitish Kumar-led JDU-BJP government over the incident, saying that this is "worse than Taliban".

"This is Nitish Kumar-BJP's Mahagundaraj-Mahajungleraj. This is worse then Taliban. The Chief Minister is not in his senses. Many murders are taking place in Bihar daily," RJD said in a post on X.