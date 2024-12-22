Couple Tied To Pole, Thrashed By Mob In Bihar

A couple was tied to a pole and thrashed by a crowd in Bihar

A man and a woman were seen tied to a pole and thrashed by a crowd in a viral video. The police have confirmed the incident as from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

The two were in a relationship, the police said, adding the locals had objected to them being together.

In the video, the woman was heard screaming, her hands tied to the pole with a rope. The man is tied to the pole with his back against her.

Reports said the woman is from Samastipur district, and the man from Muzaffarpur.

The police said they started investigating soon after the video went viral.

"... It appears that the man is a resident of Sakra area of Muzaffarpur. The police station concerned has been directed to investigate the incident," Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidya Sagar told reporters.

"I came to know about the incident after some people sent the video on WhatsApp," he said.