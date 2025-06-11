Bihar "Gynaecologist" Performs C-Section Without Safety Protocols, Video Sparks Outrage

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A viral video shows an Ayurvedic practitioner performing a C-section in unsafe conditions.

Kanchan Kumari operates without masks or sterilized tools in a makeshift environment.

Several onlookers, including relatives, observe the procedure without proper hygiene precautions.

A viral video of an Ayurvedic practitioner in Bihar allegedly performing a caesarean section under unsafe conditions has sparked outrage online. The clip was shared on X by a user named 'THE SKIN DOCTOR'. It shows Kanchan Kumari, an Ayurvedic practitioner from Siwan, Bihar, performing a C-section in what appears to be a makeshift operating room, with no adherence to basic hygiene protocols. It also shows a few people, including Kumari's relative, standing nearby in regular clothes, while she operates without a mask, surgical cap or sterilised equipment.

Sharing the video, the X user condemned the incident. "A 'gynaecologist' who can't even spell the word correctly is performing a C-section in what looks like a storage room, with zero infection control. Her family member is casually filming a reel while the surgery is underway. She is not wearing a mask and surgical cap. The room is crowded with people in regular clothes, including the patient's relatives, who are standing around and watching the procedure like it's a live show, without scrubs, masks, or gloves. Probably no anaesthetist either," the caption of the post read.

A gynecologist, who can't even spell the word "gynecologist" correctly, is performing a C-section in what appears to be a storage room, with zero regard for universal safety protocols or infection control.



Her family member is casually filming a reel while the surgery is… pic.twitter.com/24wuxcObRi — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 8, 2025

Further, the X user revealed the identity of the practitioner. "She is Kanchan Kumari from Siwan, an Ayurvedic practitioner. Given how frequently the govt changes healthcare policies, I'm not sure whether she's qualified or trained to perform this procedure, but judging by her methods, she is certainly liable for criminal negligence," he wrote.

The X user also shared a screenshot of Kumari's Instagram handle, the bio of which reads, "gynecologist and obstetrics".

The video has triggered massive outrage online, with many users demanding immediate action. "why is she still practising ? she must be in jail for harming patients and the unborn child," wrote one user.

"Absolutely horrifying. This isn't a clinic, it's a crime scene in the name of healthcare. Arrest her," commented another. "It feels like they're partying and cooking in the kitchen. It's criminal conduct by the doctor and the patient's family," said a third user.

"This situation is deeply alarming and highlights a severe breach of medical ethics and safety standards. Performing a C-section without proper sterilization, PPE, and in an inappropriate setting endangers the patient's life. Filming during surgery shows blatant disrespect and irresponsibility. If Kanchan Kumari lacks proper qualifications and is practicing such negligent behavior, strict legal action must be taken immediately to protect patients and uphold healthcare integrity," another user commented.

"The reported actions of Kanchan Kumari, performing a C-section in an unsterile storage room without proper medical safeguards, are deeply alarming. If accurate, this reflects a serious breach of medical ethics and patient safety.. This demands immediate investigation and accountability under medical law to protect public health and trust," remarked one user.