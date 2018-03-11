Amid Changed Political Dynamics, Key Bypolls In UP, Bihar Today: 10 Facts

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats in UP and Bihar and two assembly seats in Bihar to be held today
New Delhi: Voting for bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats, two in Uttar Pradesh and one in Bihar, will be held today. While by-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, vacated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, are seen as a prestige battle for the BJP, it will also test the new electoral arrangement between archrivals SP and BSP. In Bihar, where voting will be held for Araria Lok Sabha seat and two assembly seats, it will be the first electoral test for Nitish Kumar after he walked out of the "grand alliance" last year and teamed up with the BJP.
Here are the top 10 developments in the story
Yogi Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat five times in a row till he was made the chief minister last year after the BJP swept the assembly polls. That win came three years after the BJP won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, riding on the "Modi wave". This time, the chief minister has campaigned extensively for BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla who is the party's regional head.
In Phulpur, a seat earlier represented by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and won for the first time by the BJP in 2014, the BJP has fielded Kaushalendra Patel, a former mayor of Varanasi, the Prime Minister's constituency.
The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh will see, for the first time in decades, the coming together of bitter political rivals SP and BSP. Mayawati has not fielded any candidate in the by-elections but has announced that her party workers "will vote for the candidate who is best positioned to defeat the BJP".
The arrangement is being seen as a test case for a broader opposition alliance ahead of the 2019 general elections. The Congress that had an alliance with the SP in last year's assembly polls is going it alone this time.
While Akhilesh Yadav has thanked Ms Mayawati for the support, Yogi Adityanath has taken a dig at both the parties, saying it is "the coming together of a mongoose and a snake when a storm brews."
The bypolls in Bihar are seen as a direct battle between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav. Mr Yadav has led the RJD's campaign in the absence of his father and party boss Lalu Prasad who is in jail in a corruption case. Mr Yadav has repeatedly accused Mr Kumar of betraying the mandate of Bihar's voters who, he says, voted for the RJD-JD(U)-Congress combine in the 2015 assembly elections.
In Araria, a seat that fell vacant due to the death of RJD strongman Mohd Taslimuddin, the RJD has fielded his son Sarfaraz Alam, eyeing a chunk of the Muslim-Yadav voters who make up more than half the electorate. The BJP has fielded Pradip Singh who had won the seat in 2009 and finished runner-up in 2014. While Mr Yadav has addressed several meetings in Araria over three days, Mr Kumar has addressed two rallies.
In Jehanabad, where the assembly by-elections are taking place due to the death of RJD lawmaker Mundrika Singh Yadav, the RJD has fielded his son Uday Yadav. He is in a direct contest with the JD(U)'s Abhiram Sharma who had won the seat in 2010 when his party was an ally of the BJP.
The Bhabua assembly seat was vacated after the death of the BJP's Anand Bhushan Pandey. The BJP-JD(U) ruling alliance has fielded his widow Rinki Rani Pandey and hopes to win the seat that has a big chunk of Dalits voters. The Congress has put up Shambhu Patel, banking on the popularity of former Lok Sabha speaker and Dalit leader Meira Kumar, who has earlier represented Sasaram, the parliamentary constituency of which Bhabua is an assembly segment.
Voting for all the seats will be held between 7 am and 5 pm. The results will be declared on March 14.