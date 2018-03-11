Amid Changed Political Dynamics, Key Bypolls In UP, Bihar Today: 10 Facts

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats in UP and Bihar and two assembly seats in Bihar to be held today

New Delhi: Voting for bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats, two in Uttar Pradesh and one in Bihar, will be held today. While by-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, vacated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, are seen as a prestige battle for the BJP, it will also test the new electoral arrangement between archrivals SP and BSP. In Bihar, where voting will be held for Araria Lok Sabha seat and two assembly seats, it will be the first electoral test for Nitish Kumar after he walked out of the "grand alliance" last year and teamed up with the BJP.