RJD Flays Bihar BJP Chief Over Remarks On Araria By-Poll The comments came on the last day of campaigning for the by-elections, which has been necessitated by the death of Sarfaraz's father Taslimuddin.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Voting will be held for the Araria Lok Sabha seat on March 11. Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal Friday lashed out at the BJP over a controversial remark made by the saffron party's Bihar chief that victory of RJD candidate in the upcoming Araria by-poll would make it a "safe haven" for the terror group ISIS.



State BJP president Nityanand Rai had said at a rally earlier Friday that "if Sarfaraz (RJD candidate) wins this election, Araria will become a safe haven for the ISIS. The victory of our candidate Pradip Singh will, on the other hand, give rise to patriotic fervour".



Mr Rai had also attacked the Lalu Prasad-headed RJD for its "failure to speak up against those indulging in cow slaughter...".



The comments came on the last day of campaigning for the by-elections, which has been necessitated by the death of Sarfaraz's father Taslimuddin.



Terming Mr Rai's remarks as "outrageous", RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwary told PTI that the statement shows the "desperation in the BJP, which is faced with the possibility of a defeat in Araria".



Voting will be held for the Araria Lok Sabha seat, along with Jahanabad and Bhabhua Assembly segments on March 11.



The Rashtriya Janata Dal Friday lashed out at the BJP over a controversial remark made by the saffron party's Bihar chief that victory of RJD candidate in the upcoming Araria by-poll would make it a "safe haven" for the terror group ISIS.State BJP president Nityanand Rai had said at a rally earlier Friday that "if Sarfaraz (RJD candidate) wins this election, Araria will become a safe haven for the ISIS. The victory of our candidate Pradip Singh will, on the other hand, give rise to patriotic fervour".Mr Rai had also attacked the Lalu Prasad-headed RJD for its "failure to speak up against those indulging in cow slaughter...".The comments came on the last day of campaigning for the by-elections, which has been necessitated by the death of Sarfaraz's father Taslimuddin. Terming Mr Rai's remarks as "outrageous", RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwary told PTI that the statement shows the "desperation in the BJP, which is faced with the possibility of a defeat in Araria".Voting will be held for the Araria Lok Sabha seat, along with Jahanabad and Bhabhua Assembly segments on March 11.