Minister Shouts At Protesters Demanding Ultrasound Machine In Bihar Hospital

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey had a heated exchange with a group of protesters in Bihar.

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey allegedly lost his cool today and shouted at a group of people who were peacefully protesting against the lack of healthcare facilities in the state-run hospitals in Bihar's Buxar.

The protesters have alleged the minister shouted at them and even pushed them away while they were holding placards outside the circuit house where he was staying.

"The ultrasound machine in the district hospital is lying defunct from last 10 months which the minister had assured will be repaired soon. We were on a silent protest but the minister got angry and started pushing us," a local activist said.

A video of the incident that has surfaced online shows a heated argument between the minister and one of the protesters.

#WATCH Bihar: Argument breaks out between Union Minister Ashwini Choubey & the people who had gathered outside the guest house he was staying in, to stage a protest against defunct Ultrasound machine at district hospital, in Buxar. pic.twitter.com/d6sLKD1BE2 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

The angry protesters said they will launch a large-scale protest if the minister does not apologise.

"We are not going to stop. We will continue to protest if he does not apologise," said Jitender Thakur, a protester.

Last month, ink was thrown at the minister when he came to visit dengue patients at Patna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar which was fighting severe dengue outbreak.

The minister had labelled the incident an "attack on the people and democracy".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.