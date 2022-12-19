Why Bihar Bridge That Collapsed Hadn't Been Inaugurated Yet: 5 Points

The Bihar bridge was built at a cost of over Rs 13 crore

Here are the five points in this big story:

The construction of the bridge on Budhi Gandak river started in 2016 and was completed in 2022. The bridge was built at a cost of over Rs 13 crore by Maa Bhagwati Construction Begusarai. As per information, the front part of the 206-metre long bridge had developed cracks between pillars no 2 and 3 and collapsed on Sunday. The people in the area have to travel through several villages to reach the main road on NH-31, said Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) leader Sanjay Yadav. The accident comes just two months after the Gujarat bridge collapse tragedy in which over 130 people were killed.



A bridge in Bihar snapped into two and fell into a river on Sunday. No one was injured as the bridge had yet to be formally opened to the public due to the lack of an access road.