Why Bihar Bridge That Collapsed Hadn't Been Inaugurated Yet: 5 Points

New Delhi: A bridge in Bihar snapped into two and fell into a river on Sunday. No one was injured as the bridge had yet to be formally opened to the public due to the lack of an access road.
Here are the five points in this big story:
The construction of the bridge on Budhi Gandak river started in 2016 and was completed in 2022.
The bridge was built at a cost of over Rs 13 crore by Maa Bhagwati Construction Begusarai.
As per information, the front part of the 206-metre long bridge had developed cracks between pillars no 2 and 3 and collapsed on Sunday.
The people in the area have to travel through several villages to reach the main road on NH-31, said Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) leader Sanjay Yadav.
The accident comes just two months after the Gujarat bridge collapse tragedy in which over 130 people were killed.
