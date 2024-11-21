Fact Check: Video Of Bridge Cracking In West Bengal Shared As From Bihar

A viral video showing a shaking bridge with a collapsed joint is from Bihar.

There have been multiple reports of bridges collapsing in Bihar. In this context, a viral video (here, here and here) has surfaced showing a bridge shaking due to a collapsed joint connection. Several vehicles can also be seen on the bridge in the video. It is being claimed that this bridge is located in Bihar. Let's investigate the truth behind this claim.

Claim: A viral video showing a shaking bridge with a collapsed joint is from Bihar.

Fact: The viral video is from the Nabadwip Gaurang Setu in West Bengal and was recorded on 3 October 2024, when large cracks appeared, prompting inspections and traffic restrictions. This bridge, connecting Nadia and Burdwan, faced similar issues in 2021. Though Bihar witnessed several bridge collapses in mid-2024 due to heavy rains, raising concerns about infrastructure safety, this video has nothing to do with Bihar. Hence, the claim is MISLEADING.

A reverse image search revealed that journalist Surajit Dasgupta shared the same video on X on 5 October, identifying it as the Nabadwip Gaurang Setu in West Bengal, warning about the risk of collapse due to negligence and its potential to endanger lives and disrupt the Krishnanagar-Nabadwip-Nadia-Burdwan route. Similarly, The Economic Times posted the video on Facebook, highlighting the lack of action despite repeated warnings. Numerous YouTube uploads (here and here) also identified the location as Nabadwip Gaurang Setu in West Bengal, with many emphasizing the urgent need for repairs to avoid accidents.

Further research revealed that several (here, here and here) local media outlets from West Bengal reported the incident on the Nabadwip Gaurang Bridge in Nadia. On 03 October 2024, according to Bengaljagotv, a large crack appeared on the bridge on the eve of Durga Puja, prompting the Nabadwip Police to restrict heavy traffic. Engineers inspected the site, and repair work began shortly after. This crack reappeared in the same spot of a similar incident in 2021, which led to temporary repairs and restrictions. The bridge, a vital connection between Nadia and Burdwan, remains under scrutiny as locals criticised the administration's delayed response in addressing the recurring structural issues.

In mid-2024, Bihar witnessed numerous bridge collapses, reportedly due to heavy rains. The Times of India stated that 15 bridges collapsed in one month, while The Financial Express reported 12 collapses in just 17 days, with some reports highlighting two collapses within 24 hours. On 4 November 2024, the Supreme Court of India agreed to consider a plea addressing the safety and longevity of Bihar's bridges, following these alarming incidents. However, this viral video has nothing to do with Bihar.

To sum up, a video of a bridge cracking in West Bengal is shared as being from Bihar.

(This story was originally published by Factly, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)

