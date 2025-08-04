India Fact Checks Reports On Centre's Review Of US Goods Exempted From Tariffs

Amid the ongoing tariff row with the United States, India has debunked fake news reports claiming that the Narendra Modi government was reviewing a list of US-made products exempted from import duties. The Foreign Ministry's fact-checking arm also refuted reports claiming the government is "considering suspending or reviewing certain bilateral agreements with the United States if hostile economic policies continue."

The fact check came after an X handle-- 'China in English'-- claimed, "The Indian government begins reviewing the list of US products exempted from tariffs... and declares: No privilege without mutual respect"

"This is FAKE News!" the Ministry posted on its fact-checking handle 'MEA FactCheck', tagging the 'China in English' post.

Refuting the claims of suspending bilateral agreements, MEA FactCheck wrote, "Fake News Alert! This is FAKE News. No such statement made."

The Ministry also noted that a handle going by the name 'Middle Eastern Affairs' was making several fake claims on the issue. "Disinformation and FAKE news alert! This handle (@Middle_Eastern0) has been making several social media posts with FAKE News. Be aware," it said.

Trump Tariffs on India

On top of a new 25 per cent tariff on India's exports to the US, US President Donald Trump last week indicated in a Truth Social post that India would face additional penalties for purchases of Russian arms and oil. The US President cited New Delhi's high tariff rates and its trade ties with Russia for being the 'vast majority' buyer of military equipment and crude oil.

On Friday, Trump told reporters he had heard that India would no longer be buying oil from Russia.

However, Indian government sources refuted the claim and said India will keep purchasing oil from Russia despite Trump's threats of penalties.

"These are long-term oil contracts...It is not so simple to just stop buying overnight," a government source told news agency Reuters.

Last week, in a suo motu statement in both the houses of Parliament, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, the government is examining the implications of these tariffs and is engaged with all stakeholders, including exporters and industry, for taking feedback on their assessment of the situation.

"The government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs and all sections of industry. We will take all necessary steps to secure and advance our national interest," he said.