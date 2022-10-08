Bihar BJP Seeks Governor's Intervention In Deferment Of Civic Polls

Bihar BJP leaders met Governor and sought his intervention in deferment of civic polls.(Representational)

A delegation of Bihar BJP leaders on Friday met Governor Phagu Chouhan and sought his intervention in deferment of civic polls in the light of the Patna High Court declaring "illegal" reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes.

The saffron party's OBC morcha leaders, led by its president Jaynath Chauhan, also submitted a memorandum to the governor.

They alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "failed to comply with a Supreme Court order, which led to the deferment of the urban local body elections" in the state.

"The high court observed that the current reservation of seats for OBCs and extremely backward classes was 'illegal' since the Bihar government failed to set up a dedicated commission to quantify backwardness for giving reservation in local body polls," one of the saffron party leaders said, citing the memorandum.

The Patna High Court on Tuesday declared as "illegal" reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes for elections to municipal bodies in Bihar and ordered that polls be held only after treating such berths as those of general category.

In a circular issued on October 4, the State Election Commission informed all the district magistrates that both phases of the elections, scheduled on October 10 and October 20, stand deferred.

The court also advised the state government that it should "consider enacting a comprehensive legislation pertaining to reservations in elections to local bodies, urban or rural, to bring the state seamlessly in line with the directions issued by the Apex Court".

"We are dismayed at the Bihar government for not adhering to the triple test mandated by the Supreme Court," the BJP leaders said in its memorandum.

