Why So Ashamed Of Your Parents' Photo, Law Minister Asks Tejashwi Yadav

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the promise of "new Bihar" and photographs of his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi "missing" from the election posters and asked why he was "so ashamed" of the photos of the party leaders who are both former chief ministers of the state.

Mr Prasad, who addressed a rally in Purnia, said Tejashwi Yadav's parents ruled Bihar for 15 years as chief ministers.

"Someone is saying we'll make a new Bihar. But in his poster of "New Bihar", photo of his parents, who ruled the state for 7.5 years each, is missing. Why are you so ashamed of your parents' photo?" he asked.

"This is because if their photos come, people will definitely ask about the kidnappings that took place in the Bhatta Bazar area of Purnia. People will recall how they had started leaving this place," he added.

Mr Prasad along with BJP president JP Nadda campaigned for NDA''s candidate from Purnia constituency on Monday.

Both senior leaders of BJP once again raised the issue of "lawlessness" saying it was associated with the rule of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.

"This is up to you (people of Purnia) to decide whom do you want to bring in power," Prasad said, adding that NDA will bring boom to the trade here while "kidnappings" would return if the voters do not make the right electoral choice.

Voters of Purnia will seal the fate of candidates in the last phase of Bihar Assembly elections on November 7 in the third and last phase of poll. The BJP has been winning the seat since 2000.