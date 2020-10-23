'PM Modi Bows Before Migrants But Refused To Help Them': Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Election: Rahul Gandhi also targetted PM Modi over Chinese aggression at the border.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the migrant crisis during the coronavirus lockdown and Chinese aggression at the border as he addressed a series of rallies in Bihar for polls next week.

Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition alliance, addressed a joint rally at Nawada. Their campaign coincided with PM Modi's first day of rallies in Bihar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Picking on PM Modi's comment at a rally on "bowing before young soldiers who had died for the country at Galwan Valley", the Congress leader accused the Prime Minister of failing to protect Indian Territory from Chinese incursions.

"Modi-ji said he bows his head before soldiers from Bihar. The entire country bows before martyrs, but that is not the question. The question is when Bihar's young soldiers were killed in action, what the PM said and what he did," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The PM lied by saying China did not enter our territory. Where was the PM when our jawans died?"

Speaking on the crisis of lakhs of migrants forced to walk to their states after losing their homes and jobs in the coronavirus lockdown, Mr Gandhi said: "He says he bows before mazdoors (labourers) but when they really need him, he does nothing. You kept walking, thirsty and hungry, for thousands of kms, but Modi-ji did not give you trains. The (government) said you die, I don't care."

This, he said, was the reality and Bihar would finally know it.

"Bihar will give a fitting reply to Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi. Modi-ji will get the sahi jawaab (the correct answer)."

Earlier Tejashwi Yadav had criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for "staying put at home" during the coronavirus fight and only coming out now to ask for votes.

"Nitish Kumar stayed inside the Chief Minister's house for 144 days. But now he is out of his house. Why? Tab bhi corona tha, ab bhi corona hai. But now he wants your vote, so he has to step out," Mr Yadav remarked.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is challenging Nitish Kumar's re-election bid, also repeated his "double engine" attack on the BJP-JDU government, asking supporters whether "anything happens in Bihar without a bribe?"

Bihar votes on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government and the results will be announced on November 10.