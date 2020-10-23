Nitish Kumar Was MIA When Migrants Walked Home: Tejashwi Yadav At Rally

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav aimed at a series of jibes at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election rally in the state's Nawada district today, criticising the JDU boss for staying put at home for more than three months because of the Covid threat and only coming out to ask for votes.

"Nitish Kumar stayed inside the CM house for 144 days. But now he is out of his house. Why? Tab bhi corona tha, ab bhi corona hai. But now he wants your vote, so he has to step out," Mr Yadav, who is challenging Mr Kumar's re-election bid in Assembly polls that start next week, declared.

Mr Yadav also hit out at Nitish Kumar over his handling of the migrants crisis - when more than 32 lakh men and women returned to Bihar earlier this year after a national lockdown left them jobless. The Bihar government had promised them employment, but many remain without work.

In his attack on the state government, Mr Yadav referred to the "double-engine" model of development touted by the BJP - in which the same party is in power at the centre and the state - and asked if this had indeed helped Bihar progress.

Nitish Kumar's JDU and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP have ruled Bihar together since 2017.

"Did Nitish Kumar give you jobs in 15 years... did he eradicate poverty? What happened to the promised government jobs? What happened to the factories?" Mr Yadav asked today.

"People are very angry. It has been 15 years yet Bihar has not got special status. They have not been able to remove poverty, unemployment. People are extremely upset with this double engine government," the 31-year-old told NDTV earlier, while on the campaign trail.

Unemployment has become a major issue in Bihar ahead of state elections, particularly after Mr Yadav's promise of 10 lakh government jobs.

The promise provoked a series of irritable responses from Nitish Kumar; earlier this week the Chief Minister took a swipe of his own at Mr Yadav, asking him if he would take money from jail - a reference to his father and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is in prison over a corruption scam - to pay the salaries of new employees.

Mr Yadav's insistence that he will provide 10 lakh jobs has also provoked the BJP to respond in kind; on Thursday Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, launching the party's manifesto for this election, promised 19 lakh jobs.

The BJP also offered "free coronavirus vaccines", a promise that invited immediate backlash from opposition parties, including the Congress, which has allied with Mr Yadav's RJD for this election.