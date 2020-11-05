Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar Slams Yogi Adityanath's CAA Comment

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday publicly told off Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, for his comments on "throwing out infiltrators".
"Who does all this malicious campaigning? Who says all this faltu baat (nonsense)? Who will throw out people? No one dares do that. Everyone belongs to this country, everyone is Indian," the Bihar Chief Minister said at a public meeting.
Though Mr Kumar did not name anyone in his speech, but it was widely perceived as a rejoinder to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, who has talked about the new law that enables Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they fled religious persecution and entered India before 2015.
Meanwhile, the voting percentage in the second phase of polling on 94 seats in the Bihar assembly elections increased to 55.70 from 54.64 after updation of the figures by the Election Commission on Wednesday.
Here are the Live Updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020:
पावन सूर्य मंदिर की आभा एवंभगवती तारा के आशीर्वाद से अभिसिंचित सहरसा की धरती पर जनसभा को संबोधित करना मुझे गौरवभूषित कर रहा है... सुनिए NDA की रैली में मेरा संबोधन... https://t.co/KPD1TnlQfk- Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 4, 2020