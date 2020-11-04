Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 53.5% Polling In Phase 2, Fierce Campaign On

Bihar Elections 2020: Votes will be counted on Saturday (File)

Bihar recorded a polling percentage of 53.51 per cent in the second phase of the state elections yesterday. The state will vote for the last phase on Saturday and campaign is likely to intensify.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack on the opposition over the issues of corruption and law and order in the past.

"Bihar has given a clear message, on the basis of the initial information we're getting, that the state has decided to reelect the NDA government," the Prime Minister, who is the de-facto face of the NDA even though it is led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar, said while addressing a poll rally.

Votes will be counted on Saturday.

Here are the live updates on Bihar Election results 2020: