Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Highlights: Dr Prannoy Roy Speaks To Dorab Sopariwala On Battleground Bihar

Bihar is the first state to go to polls amid the raging coronavirus pandemic (Representational)

Dr Prannoy Roy speaks with Political Analyst Dorab Sopariwala and NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain on Bihar Battleground. The counting of votes for the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will begin at 8 am tomorrow. Bihar is the first state in the country to go to polls amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

This election is especially crucial for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is seeking a fourth straight term in office. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has turned out to be a huge challenge for the incumbent BJP-JDU alliance in the state with massive crowds in his 215 campaign rallies and most exit polls putting the Mahagathbandhan at an advantageous position to form the next government in the state. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party is fighting the polls alone.

Here are the highlights on Bihar Battleground: