If Nitish Kumar Wins Again, Bihar Will Be On Verge Of Ruin: Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan released the LJP's election manifesto.

A victory for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the upcoming assembly polls will be disastrous for the state, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan, said today.

"If the current Chief Minister again wins this election by mistake then our state will lose. Our state will again stand on the verge of getting ruined," Paswan said.

The LJP only recently quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which Mr Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) is the leading ally in Bihar. Mr Paswan's party is fielding candidates only against the JDU and not against BJP, the other major constituent of the ruling coalition.

The LJP chief, who has been critical of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a while, today threw a few other charges, too.

"I wonder how he promotes casteism. It is not appropriate to imagine the development of Bihar under the leadership of a person who promotes communalism," Paswan said while launching his party's manifesto.

The LJP manifesto, he claimed, is based on the vision of "Bihar first, Bihari first". "(It) will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing for long," Paswan said.

Among other things, the document promises a web portal where employers and job seeker can connect. It also offers a youth commission and separate toilets for women in block and panchayat headquarters, besides various markets.

"All state government employees on contract will be regularised. To prevent flood and drought, all the rivers of the state will be connected by canals," the manifesto says.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The results will be declared three days later.