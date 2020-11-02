'Can't I Come Into Politics From Cricket?' Tejashwi Yadav vs Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav today hit back at Nitish Kumar for mocking his stint in cricket. (File photo)

Nitish Kumar can no longer handle Bihar and his farewell is "guaranteed", opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said today in the latest serving of his "Chief Minister-too-tired" attacks in this state poll campaign.

A day before the second round of voting in Bihar, the RJD leader also hit back at Nitish Kumar for mocking his stint in cricket.

"Nitish Kumar is unable to handle Bihar. There are vacant jobs in education, health and law and order. There are only 77 policemen per lakh population in Bihar. How come even Manipur has more per lakh? We're asking the public to give us a chance, so we can do what Nitish Kumar couldn't achieve in 15 years. His bidai (farewell) is guaranteed and a mahagatbandhan government coming," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters on Monday.

Referring to the Chief Minister deriding him as a cricketer, Tejashwi Yadav remarked: "What has happened to Nitish Kumar? Being such an experienced politician, how can he talk like that? Can we not come into politics from cricket and films? Does he mean that doctors, engineers can't come either?"

The 31-year-old, who has been leading the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while his father Lalu Yadav serves a jail term for corruption, played state-level cricket and was a member of the Delhi IPL team before joining politics.

"The sportsman spirit, leadership qualities, team work, all this I learnt from cricket. In fact, I got the biggest exposure from cricket," said Tejashwi, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition coalition that also includes the Congress and the Left.

Nitish Kumar, in an interview on Sunday, had been asked about his young rivals, Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, attacking him with controversial comments. "How does it matter, one was from the field of cricket, another from cinema, let them have their publicity," he told CNN-News18.

After tomorrow, Bihar will vote in the final round on November 7 before the results on November 10.