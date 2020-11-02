Bihar Election News Live Updates: 'Nitish Kumar's Farewell Is Guaranted,' Says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today again sharpened his attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who, he said was not able to provide jobs to the people. The RJD leader appealed to the people to vote him to power so that "we can do what Chief Minister couldn't achieve in 15 years".

Yesterday at a rally, Nitish Kumar had said that providing 10 lakh jobs would cost the exchequer Rs 1.44 lakh crore annually.

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Mahagathbandhan leadership and said that Bihar has a double engine government which is committed to the development of the state while on the other hand, there are two "Yuvaraj" who are fighting to save their throne.

Here are the updates from Bihar: