Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: 'You Can Abuse Me, Don't Vent Out Anger On People Of Bihar': PM Attacks Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Chapra, the political bastion of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, as he campaigns for the second phase today. Like the NDA defeated "double-double yuvraj" in UP polls, the "double-double yuvraj" (Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav) will meet same fate in Bihar, PM Modi said as he addressed the huge rally in stronghold of Lalu Prasad Yadav.
"Opponents are frustrated and have begun to vent ire by shoving own supporters," PM Modi said.
As per the itinerary, after Chapra, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Samastipur, then at Gandhi maidan in Motihari and will end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany PM Modi in Samastipur and Bagaha meetings, news agency PTI reported.
Campaigning for the second phase will end Sunday evening.
Here are the Updates on campaigning for Bihar Assembly election 2020:
- If every poor has food on their plate in the times of crisis, with our farmers, even you are responsible for that because you by voting Nitish Kumar made sure that they don't have to stay hungry.
- Because of NDA's free ration scheme till Chhath festival, free gas cylinder, jan dhan account scheme, Bihar's poor are happy.
- In the past years, the NDA put special focus on infrastructure and railway networks in Bihar. Rs 25,000 crore worth work for railways and Rs 1000 crore for highway development is underway in Bihar.
- After the first phase voting, is it clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again.
- The people of Bihar has seen right through the opposition's politics of disillusionment. They (opposition) are anxious about losing polls. They are so furious now that they are abusing me. Abuse me all you want but don't trouble the people of Bihar.
