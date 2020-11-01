Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: 'You Can Abuse Me, Don't Vent Out Anger On People Of Bihar': PM Attacks Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Chapra, the political bastion of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, as he campaigns for the second phase today. Like the NDA defeated "double-double yuvraj" in UP polls, the "double-double yuvraj" (Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav) will meet same fate in Bihar, PM Modi said as he addressed the huge rally in stronghold of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"Opponents are frustrated and have begun to vent ire by shoving own supporters," PM Modi said.

As per the itinerary, after Chapra, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Samastipur, then at Gandhi maidan in Motihari and will end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany PM Modi in Samastipur and Bagaha meetings, news agency PTI reported.

Campaigning for the second phase will end Sunday evening.

Here are the Updates on campaigning for Bihar Assembly election 2020:

Nov 01, 2020 10:52 (IST) PM attacks Opposition over Pulwama remark



"I appeal to you be careful against those who for their political gains can go against the interest of interest. These people were spreading rumors after Pulwama. They said everything which was a blow to the moral of the bravehearts of the country. Now, the same people are seeking vote from you. Your distance from these people will make the destiny of the people of Bihar. Vote for us and bring us back in power."

Nov 01, 2020 10:47 (IST) Watch | "We have a double engine government in Bihar and double 'yuvraj' in opposition": PM Modi in Chhapra, Bihar #BiharElections2020pic.twitter.com/Swa51C8fhL - NDTV (@ndtv) November 1, 2020

Nov 01, 2020 10:40 (IST) "Bihar Couldn't Develop During Jungle Raj... That's The Truth": PM



"Bihar's villages are today connected with the basic necessities like roadways and water. If the opposition had the intention, it would have been done 1.5 decades ago. But before it was jungle raj. People used to think before starting any kind of work in Bihar. This is how jungle raj looks like," says PM Modi in Chapra.

"Earlier, every mother used to warn their children against going out, saying "lakad sunghva" is lurking inside because they were frightened about the kidnappings. How come people of state who are frightened about even venturing out think about development? How can industries be setup in a state where kidnappings were the biggest concern," he said.

Nov 01, 2020 10:39 (IST)



If every poor has food on their plate in the times of crisis, with our farmers, even you are responsible for that because you by voting Nitish Kumar made sure that they don't have to stay hungry.

Because of NDA's free ration scheme till Chhath festival, free gas cylinder, jan dhan account scheme, Bihar's poor are happy.

Nov 01, 2020 10:35 (IST)

"We made sure that the Ganges' water is clean. We have put in place modern purifying infrastructure for the same. We have already made the National waterway 1(Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly) operational." "We made sure that the Ganges' water is clean. We have put in place modern purifying infrastructure for the same. We have already made the National waterway 1(Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly) operational."

Nov 01, 2020 10:33 (IST) Amid pandemic, We Made Sure Poor People Were Fed, says PM Modi at rally in Chapra

If every poor has food on their plate in the times of crisis, with our farmers, even you are responsible for that because you by voting Nitish Kumar made sure that they don't have to stay hungry.

Because of NDA's free ration scheme till Chhath festival, free gas cylinder, jan dhan account scheme, Bihar's poor are happy.

In the past years, the NDA put special focus on infrastructure and railway networks in Bihar. Rs 25,000 crore worth work for railways and Rs 1000 crore for highway development is underway in Bihar.

Nov 01, 2020 10:29 (IST)



"Today, there is a double engine government in Bihar which is committed for the welfare of people of Bihar. On the other side there are double yuvraj (princes) who are fighting for the throne. They can never think of people of Bihar. One of them is also the crown prince of Jungle Raj."

Nov 01, 2020 10:20 (IST) "You Can Abuse Me, Don't Vent Out Anger On People Of Bihar": PM

After the first phase voting, is it clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again.

The people of Bihar has seen right through the opposition's politics of disillusionment. They (opposition) are anxious about losing polls. They are so furious now that they are abusing me. Abuse me all you want but don't trouble the people of Bihar.





Nov 01, 2020 10:03 (IST) Campaigning for the second phase will end Sunday evening.

Nov 01, 2020 10:02 (IST) PM Modi to address 4 rallies today



PM Modi will start his Sunday election tour with a rally in Chapra, the political bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

As per the itinerary, from Chapra he will go to Samastipur to address a public meeting in Housing Board ground, then at Gandhi maidan in Motihari and will end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha.