Opposition Latches On To PM Modi's Praise Of 'Double Engine Government'

Tejashwi Yadav has often referred to the Bihar BJP-JDU coalition as "double engine" government.

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished addressing his first of the four back-to-back rallies today in Bihar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress's Randeep Surjewala latched on to his remarks on the "double-engine government", or the ruling JDU-BJP coalition.

PM Modi today, hitting out at the opposition leaders, mentioned the "double-engine" reference, often used by Tejashwi Yadav. "NDA's double engine government is committed to development, but double-double Yuvraj are fighting to save face."

Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala, minutes later, tweeted in Hindi: "Respected Modi ji, in 2015 election, you said Nitish Kumar had '18th century' mindset. Today, you referred to his government as double engine. The truth is, this is the government of "double deception". One jumlebaz and one who decieves. Bihar voters will give a fair treatment to you both."

Tejashwi Yadav also hit out saying: "Respected PM did not tell why is the unemployment rate at 46.6 per cent in Bihar despite the double engine government. What's the reason of migration in the state. According to NCRB data, Bihar still leads in (the) crime rate. As per NITI Aayog, the state still lags behind as far as health and education is concerned." He had made similar allegations in the 11 questions he had shared on social media this morning, ahead of the Prime Minsiter's visit to Bihar.

PM Modi began his election campaigning today in Chapra, Lalu Prasad Yadav's stronghold. At the rally, he labelled Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav as "Yuvraj" or "crown princes. "What happened to double yuvraj in Uttar Pradesh 3-4 years ago (referring to Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) will repeat in Bihar," PM Modi said, referring to Tejashwi Yadav and his Grand Alliance with the Congress and the Left parties.