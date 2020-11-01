Tejashwi Yadav Questions PM's Silence On 2014 Promise Of Sugar Mills In Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav says PM Modi came to Motihari but did not speak on the issue. (File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he had promised in 2014 to reopen the sugar mills in the region but it remains unfulfilled to date.

Mr Yadav questioned the PM's silence at rally held in Motihari in Bihar today over the issue.

"The respected Prime Minister had said in 2014 election meeting that he would reopen the closed sugar mills in Motihari and have the next cup of tea upon Motihari arrival from sugar made in them only. The Prime Minister today came to Motihari six years later but did not speak anything about those closed sugar mills and tea?" Mr Yadav said in a tweet.

Alleging that the "leaders of jungle raj" have come together with the supporters of Maoism and "tukde-tukde gang", PM Modi urged the people of the state to beware that if the Grand Alliance wins, it will again usher in an "era of violence".

"This time for Bihar elections, leaders of jungle raj have come together with the supporters of Naxalism and tukde-tukde gang. If given a chance, they will again push the state of Bihar into the dark era of violence. Therefore, people of Bihar have to be aware of them," PM Modi said at the rally in Motihari.

The Grand Alliance in Bihar comprises of the RJD and Congress.

The first phase of Bihar Assembly elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 Assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7.

The elections for the second phase of polls for 94 constituencies will be held on November 3 and the results are scheduled to be announced on November 10.