Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Nitish Kumar Over 'Scams'

Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav has been attacking Nitish Kumar over unemployment and other issues.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, often targetted by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over corruption during his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule, this morning hit out at the Chief Minister, alleging that his government was involved in over 60 scams of over Rs 30,000 crore. As a proof of his claim, the 31-year-old RJD leader - son of ex-chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav- shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing over 30 scams linked to the state government.

"Under respected Nitish Kumar ji, over 60 scams of over 30,000 crore have happened. Of these, 33 were listed by PM Modi five years back...You can listen for yourself," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi this morning, adding on to the scams mentioned by PM Modi.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI, quoting sources in the Election Commission, said that no repolling will take place in any of the 71 seats that went to polls in the first phase on October 28. State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) H R Srinivas, in his report based on inputs provided by returning officers and district election officers, has also concluded that repolling was not required in any of the seats, they said.

Here are the Updates on campaigning for Bihar Assembly Election 2020: