Big Relief For Property Owners In Bengaluru Seeking To Legitimise Documents

In a major relief to property owners, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has announced a one-time settlement scheme allowing owners of 'B-Khata' properties to convert them into 'A-Khata'. 'B-Khata' properties don't offer full legal ownership and cannot be used to apply for building plan approvals, trade licenses, or bank loans.

The move is expected to bring lakhs of irregular properties under regulation and streamline property management across the city.

According to official data, Bengaluru has about 25 lakh property khatas (documented plots), of which 7.5 lakh are B-Khata and 17.5 lakh are A-Khata. Additionally, around 7-8 lakh properties and sites remain undocumented, lacking approvals, and those who had never even applied for 'B-Khata'.

B-Khata entries were issued to properties developed without proper approvals, including revenue sites on agricultural land, non-agricultural plots without KTCP Act clearances, and flats or multi-story buildings without approved building plans or occupancy certificates (OC).

Owners of such properties face several challenges, including the inability to get building plan approval, lack of legal regularity, and difficulty obtaining bank loans, as most financial institutions do not recognize B-Khata properties.

The new conversion scheme

To regularise these irregular holdings, the BBMP has launched an online process to convert B-Khata sites into A-Khata through a simplified, software-driven approval system. The scheme, however, is limited to individual sites. Flats and multi-story apartments are not eligible.

How to apply?

For sites up to 2,000 sqm, owners can apply online using mobile-based OTP login and Aadhaar authentication. The road in front of the site must be a declared public road or a private road with the owner's consent for conversion. No application fee is charged, but applicants must pay 5% of the site's guidance value online upon verification. Once approved by the City Corporation Commissioner, A-Khata is automatically generated.

For sites over 2,000 sqm, applications must be submitted through a registered architect or engineer. A scrutiny fee of Rs 500 is charged as well. The applicants must also upload the required documents and CAD (computer-aided drawings). After inspection and approval, the Single Plot Approval Certificate is issued, leading to the automatic conversion from B-Khata to A-Khata.

Officials say the initiative aims to help citizens regularize their properties while enabling the BBMP to bring unregulated developments under its control. The scheme is being seen as a win-win measure, ensuring compliance and boosting civic revenues through property and other forms of taxes while providing long-awaited legal clarity to property owners across Bengaluru.